Potawatomi plans convenience store, gas station in Brown Deer

A new convenience store and gas station concept is moving ahead for a location in Brown Deer.

A Fireside Market convenience store and gas station is planned on 2 acres at 4750 W. Brown Deer Road. The roughly 10,000-square-foot store is developed by Milwaukee-based Sagewind Development, a subsidiary of Potawatomi Ventures.

The Fireside Market would include a quick-service restaurant and a drive-thru, electric vehicle charging and an indoor-outdoor fireplace, according to plans the firm submitted to the village of Brown Deer. It would employ around 30 full- and part-time workers.

The site previously was part of manufacturer Rite-Hite‘s headquarters property. The company moved its headquarters near downtown Milwaukee in 2022.

The Brown Deer Building Board approved the plans for the project Monday evening.

Sagewind Development and Fireside Market are subsidiaries of Potawatomi Ventures, the business development arm of the Forest County Potawatomi Community. Fireside is among the companies founded by Potawatomi Ventures to expand the tribe’s economic holdings beyond gaming.

Upon his promotion to chief executive officer of Potawatomi Ventures in 2023, Kip Ritchie said real estate development and travel centers or convenience stores like Fireside would be an important part of the PDBC’s diversification moving forward.

Fireside Market has locations in northern Wisconsin’s Forest County and this fall broke ground on a store in Slinger, which will be its first location in southeast Wisconsin and is expected to open this summer.

Several locations under the new Fireside concept are envisioned for the southeast Wisconsin region. A location has also been planned in Pewaukee, though plans for that location have not advanced.