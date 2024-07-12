Potawatomi convenience store planned in Slinger

Milwaukee-based Sagewind Developments, a subsidiary of Potawatomi Ventures, plans to open one of its first metro Milwaukee Fireside Market locations at the Merchant Village development in Slinger. The store will be the first development within Merchant’s Village’s 130-acres devoted to various commercial uses.

The Fireside Market is advertised as a modern market offering made-to-order food and rest stop amenities.

The market will be developed over 5.1 acres beginning this fall with the aim to open in the summer of 2025. Two Fireside Markets are already operating in Carter and Crandon in Forest County. Locations across Milwaukee metropolitan region are in consideration for future locations, according to a press release.

Fireside Market is among the companies founded by Potowatomi Ventures meant to expand the tribe’s economic holdings beyond gaming. It was previously called Potowatomi Business Development Corp.

A proposal for a 9,500-square-foot Fireside Market in Pewaukee is stalled after facing opposition from city officials this winter.

Merchant Village is a master-planned commercial development at the intersection of I-41 and Highway 60. The plan, drafted by Milwaukee-based development firm Three Leaf Partners, includes about 35 acres slated for commercial uses and 65 acres for industrial and manufacturing uses.

Three Leaf began infrastructure and grading work earlier this year and is working with brokerage firms to fill the available spaces.

The Fireside Market Slinger location is expected to have 30 full time, and part time employees, according to Rob Gamperl, vice president of Sagewind Development.

Fireside Market stores will include drive through, curbside pick-up, and preorder options. Further, restrooms and rest areas will be designed to inspire comfort.