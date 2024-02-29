Potawatomi Casino Hotel announces opening dates for sportsbook, poker room

As Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee wraps up its $190 million casino renovation project, it announced Thursday that the new 14-table Poker Room and the casino’s Las Vegas-style sportsbook will open to the public on May 3.

Potawatomi’s sportsbook will be Milwaukee’s first sports betting venue.

Potawatomi announced in January 2023 that it would replace its Northern Lights Theater and Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill with a permanent sportsbook. It opened a temporary sportsbook within its facility in March 2023.

“We are excited to bring the next level of an entertaining sports betting atmosphere to our guests,” Dominic Ortiz, chief executive officer of the Potawatomi Casino Hotel, said in a press release. “We appreciate the patience our guests have given us while we build out these two extraordinary projects. I can assure them, it will be well worth the wait.”

The new sportsbook and poker room are the final stages of $190 million in renovations Potawatomi has been undergoing at its property in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley, according to the release.

The sportsbook will feature a 6,500-square-foot retail sports betting space, a 2,000-square-foot LED screen, a professional-quality broadcast booth with professional quality 3-camera system, over 20 televisions, and a bar and restaurant with seats for over 200 people.

The poker room will have 14 tables with games including 1-3 No Limit, 2-5 No Limit and Pot Limit Omaha, the release says.

“In all my years in the gaming industry, the opening of the sportsbook and poker room has to be the most exciting time in my career,” said Ortiz.

The sportsbook and poker room will be located on the first floor. The hotel and casino’s second-floor renovations have included new gaming, food and entertainment experiences, including 1,800 slot machine stations, a new bar with 28 bar-top “slot seats” (a first for Potawatomi) and an array of 4K televisions. The project also includes the addition of Rock & Brews, a restaurant co-founded by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of the rock band KISS that opened last year.