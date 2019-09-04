Potawatomi Business Development Corp. names Randy Mueller its new CEO

Milwaukee-based Potawatomi Business Development Corp. announced today that it has named Randy Mueller its new chief executive officer.

From 2015-18, Mueller was president and CEO of Waterford-based Runzheimer International. Runzheimer was acquired by San Francisco-based private equity firm Thoma Bravo in 2018.

Mueller has held various sales, marketing and general management roles with numerous firms, including Dell Corp. and Hewlett Packard.

“Randy brings significant experience to the table by taking companies in a renewed direction,” says Paul Hoesly, PBDC chief financial officer. “With his proven track record and demonstrated success in developing high-performance culture and teams, we believe he is the right person to deliver PBDC to its next stage of growth.”

Mueller replaces previous Potawatomi Business Development Corp. CEO Kurt O’Bryan. PBDC is the economic development business of the Forest County Potawatomi Community.

“I look forward to helping PBDC grow its portfolio of companies, and giving back to the Potawatomi community,” Mueller said. “This is an exciting chapter not only for myself, but for the company, and I’m honored to have the tremendous opportunity to help chart its future.”

