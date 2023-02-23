Portion of Bayshore parking garage collapses

A portion of the Silver Spring Parking Garage at Bayshore shopping center in Glendale collapsed on Thursday.

“Bayshore is aware that there was a partial collapse of the 2nd floor of the Silver Spring Parking Garage,” the shopping center said in a statement. “We are not aware of any injuries at this time. The Glendale Fire and Police departments are currently on the scene.”

The Milwaukee Fire Department Heavy Urban Rescue Team is currently on scene searching for victims, according to WISN 12 News, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.

The three-story structure is located on the southeast end of the property, directly north of the Silver Spring Building, which houses the Bayshore management office and other office tenants on the upper floors and several ground-floor retail tenants including Trader Joe’s, Ly Ly Nails & Spa, Specs Appeal, Goldfish Swim School, Qdoba and Mattress Firm.

Shoppers and employees who parked on the second and third floors of the Silver Spring Garage will not be able to access their vehicles at this time, Bayshore said. In addition to Glendale Fire and Police, Bayshore director of security Kurt Gruber is on-site managing the situation.

“We will stay in close communications to update everyone as we learn more,” according to the statement.

See more from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.