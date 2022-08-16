PortfolioMeta founder wants his platform to be the ‘Bloomberg Terminal’ for the 99%

While many kids grow up wanting to be an athlete, a singer or an astronaut, PortfolioMeta founder and CEO Michael Rouse has always been interested in investing. The Milwaukee native launched last month his own…

Want to Read More? We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate. Become an Insider Now Limited time offer. New subscribers only. Already an Insider? Log In