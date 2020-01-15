Port Washington State Bank buys Port Harbor Center

Port Washington State Bank purchased the Port Harbor Center located on the waterfront in downtown Port Washington at 222 E. Main St. for $2.1 million, the bank recently announced.

The building, commonly referred to as the “Dockside Deli building,” is a 20,000 square-foot mixed retail and office building with 15 retail and office tenants. The Port Harbor Center is directly east and adjacent to the bank’s main campus in downtown Port Washington.

“The purchase will allow the bank to continue to keep its corporate headquarters in downtown Port Washington and provide flexibility for its ongoing growth,” said Steve Schowalter, president and chief executive officer of Port Washington State Bank.

Schowalter said the sale was driven by long-time owners of the property, Jim Vollmar and Don Voight, partners with their spouses in Port Harbor LLC, who chose to sell rather than proceed with a proposed 10-condo development on the north side of the property.

Port Washington State Bank also plans to use at least one vacant office space in Port Harbor Center during 2020, which will be used as a transitional office space during a planned major lobby remodel of its headquarters, according to a press release.

“We intend to continue the mixed-use nature of the building well into the future and are looking forward to getting to know all of the existing tenants of the building,” said Schowalter. One significant upgrade under consideration is an elevator to service the second-floor office space.