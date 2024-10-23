Port Washington food pantry plans expansion, buys former medical clinic building

The Food Pantry Inc., a Port Washington-based nonprofit, will be expanding its operations with its purchase of a former medical clinic building that was owned by Aurora Health Care.

Last week, the Food Pantry Inc. purchased the building at 1777 W. Grand Ave. in Port Washington from Aurora Health Care for $900,000, according to state records. The Food Pantry is currently based at 1800 N. Wisconsin St. in Port Washington, where it has operated out of the basement of the St. John XXIII congregation’s rectory at the St. Peter of Alcantara campus since 1982.

Aurora had acquired the Grand Avenue building in a previous business deal, but never provided medical services there, an Aurora spokesperson said. The property had been up for sale since 2023. Aurora operates a health center down the street at 1475 W. Grand Ave. in Port Washington.

The Food Pantry occupies about 3,000 square feet at its current space, so the newly acquired 16,000-square-foot building on Grand Avenue presents increased capacity for storage, distribution and programming, said Steve Hansen, president of the Food Pantry’s board of directors. At its current space, the pantry has a set of stairs to get in and out, and a lift elevator to transport 20,000 pounds of food each week, he said.

“It’s a real logistical challenge there,” Hansen said. “It operates pretty smoothly, but with the increase in need for food and food insecurities, we need a bigger facility.”

Most of the Food Pantry’s volunteers are retired individuals and some clients have trouble with the stairs, “so getting rid of stairs is key,” Hansen said.

Hansen said the hope is for the nonprofit to be moved into the new building within six to 12 months, but the timing is still uncertain.

“Right now, we’re working with our architect and builder,” Hansen said. “It was a medical clinic, so you can imagine it’s filled with small rooms and sinks. And we don’t need small rooms and sinks. We need open area for storage and so on.”

The greater amount of floor space will allow the nonprofit to switch from using stand-up and chest freezers and coolers to walk-in alternatives, he said. The nonprofit is also looking to provide more educational outreach, such as through a teaching kitchen that can be used to educate clients on how to cook.

“This space will also allow some further collaboration with the other food pantries in the area,” Hansen said. “We’re reaching out to the schools, the churches and the parishes. How can we continue to collaborate and improve the quality of life throughout Ozaukee County?”