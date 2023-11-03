Port Milwaukee gets $9.3 million grant for improvements at new maritime export facility

By
-
The DeLong Co.'s new maritime export facility.

Port Milwaukee is the recipient of a $9.27 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration which will allow for several upgrades to the port’s recently opened agriculture maritime export facility. Port Milwaukee hosted a grand opening celebration for its new $40 million agricultural maritime export facility in July. The facility is the

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display