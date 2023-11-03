Port Milwaukee gets $9.3 million grant for improvements at new maritime export facility

Port Milwaukee
is the recipient of a $9.27 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration which will allow for several upgrades to the port’s recently opened agriculture maritime export facility.
Port Milwaukee hosted a grand opening celebration for its new $40 million agricultural maritime export facility in July
. The facility is the result of a public-private partnership with Clinton-based The DeLong Co.
The export facility is one of the first on the Great Lakes — St. Lawrence Seaway (GLSLS) system to handle various agricultural commodities via truck, rail, and international vessel, including distillers’ dried grain with solubles.
“Today’s announcement of a more than $9 million Port Infrastructure Development Program Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will allow Port Milwaukee to construct phase two of the agriculture maritime export facility,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson
. “This grant further cements Port Milwaukee as a vital hub for international agricultural commerce, which benefits not only the City of Milwaukee but the entire State of Wisconsin."
With the additional $9.2 million, Port Milwaukee will build two new grain silos, make electrical service upgrades, and buy additional grain and cargo handling equipment. These upgrades will expand Port Milwaukee’s capacity for staging ingoing and outgoing grains by over 1.3 million bushels.
“This expansion project, in partnership with the DeLong Company, Inc., will increase capacity and allow for the simultaneous handling of multiple agricultural commodities, providing access for growers and producers from Wisconsin and surrounding states to efficiently move their products to international markets,” said Jackie Carter
, director or Port Milwaukee.