Plymouth funeral home one of four acquired by Lakeshore Family Funeral Homes in just over a year

Jens-Reinbold and Pffefer Family Funeral Services has rapidly expanded, adding four locations in just over a year.

The Manitowoc-based funeral home company has a total of seven locations, all of which operate under the parent company Lakeshore Family Funeral Homes.

The funeral home company’s most recent acquisition was Plymouth-based Witkopp Funeral and Cremation Services – Mark Jens, co-owner of Lakeshore Family Funeral Homes, purchased the building for $1 million.

In January of 2019, Lake Shore Family Funeral Homes purchased three funeral homes, Pffefer Funeral Home in Manitowoc, Klein and Stangel Funeral Home in Two Rivers and Christianson and Deja in Valders, Wisconsin.

The company also has two locations in Manitowoc and one in Kellnersville, Wisconsin.

Jens, who runs the funeral home company with Kevin Pfeffer, said the company is expanding for the purpose of future investments, he said.

“We’re in the position to do it and we have young funeral directors coming in to the business with us, including my son,” Jens said. “We’re just working on expanding as far as we can go.”