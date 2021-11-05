Plus-size fashion brand Arula coming to The Corners of Brookfield

Plus-size fashion retailer Arula will join the tenant roster at The Corners of Brookfield next year.

It’s the first Wisconsin location for the Maryville, Tennessee-based company, which carries women’s clothing sizes 10 to 24. The Brookfield store is slated to open in spring, just north of Arula’s sister brand, Altar’d State, on High Street, according to a news release Friday.

Arula has 17 boutiques in 14 states as well as an e-commerce site. Stores are designed to “engage the shopper’s senses: what she sees, what she hears, what she smells,” according to the release.