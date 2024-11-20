Pleasant Prairie hotel sold for more than $5 million

The Country Inn & Suites in Pleasant Prairie was recently sold for $5.2 million, according to state property records. Built in 1998, the 89-room hotel, 7011 122nd Ave., was purchased by a Madison-based entity that also owns hotel properties in Dane County like the Econo Lodge, state records show. It was sold by a Bristol-based

The Country Inn & Suites in Pleasant Prairie was recently sold for $5.2 million, according to state property records. Built in 1998, the 89-room hotel, 7011 122nd Ave., was purchased by a Madison-based entity that also owns hotel properties in Dane County like the Econo Lodge, state records show. It was sold by a Bristol-based entity called HKM Hotel LLC. The hotel is located at the intersection of I-94 and 75th Street and is surrounded by seven other hotels including a Value Inn, Super 8 and Hampton Inn, among others. The property has an assessed value of $4.3 million, according to Kenosha County records.