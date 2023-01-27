Playlist: Theme songs of the Wisconsin 275

Music can be balm for the soul.

But it can also be a galvanizing force, especially for leaders – be they working in the world of business, nonprofit or higher education.

As part of its questionnaire for Wisconsin 275, BizTimes Milwaukee asked the state’s most influential leaders to share what song they would choose to be their theme songs or their “walkup song” to have playing as they enter the office or start their workday.

Songs about striving and overcoming the odds, or staying true to oneself, like Paul Anka and Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” were pretty popular, as were songs written about sports or for sports movies. (Yes, “On Wisconsin” was mentioned a couple of times.)

Pat English, chairman, chief executive officer of Fiduciary Management, Inc., and Frank Gimbel, founding partner at Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP, both selected “Gonna Fly Now,” composer Bill Conti’s instrumental theme for the 1976 movie “Rocky,” while Kurt Gresens, managing partner at Wipfli LLP, selected Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” from “Rocky III.” For him the song embodies the drive to “overcome adversity, stay hungry, and be confident.”

For Andrew Wronski, a managing partner at Foley & Lardner LLP, “Centerfield,” by John Fogerty is a tune that gets him motivated: “It’s about baseball and wanting your shot — what could be better?”

But, on the whole, the songs – from hip hop, soul, jazz and disco and classic rock and dance hall hits – are as eclectic as the Wisconsin 275 themselves. (Although there is a lot of Bruce Springsteen and AC/DC)

Here’s a sampling of some of the songs picked by our selectees, and their reasons for choosing them, along with a playlist that could just give you the confidence, or good feeling, to take on that next big goal or even the morning meeting.