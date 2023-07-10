Plas-Tech Engineering expanding Lake Geneva HQ

Lake Geneva-based Plas-Tech Engineering, a manufacturer of custom medical products including specialty syringes, is expanding its headquarters at 875 Geneva Parkway North by 25,000 square feet.
Plas-Tech provides custom plastic parts, assemblies, and plastic injection molds to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. The company offers a variety of molding processes, medical-grade materials for injection molding, complex tooling, and components designed for medical devices and pharmaceuticals.
Over time, Plas-Tech has needed to become vertically integrated to remain competitive, which is what company officials attribute to its growth. The expansion will allow Plas-Tech to increase its production capabilities.
“Wisconsin is the perfect location for Plas-Tech Engineering to expand. There is a long history of manufacturing and a deep talent base to support our long-term goals,” said Aaron Hirschmann, chief technology officer and president of Plas-Tech. “We are thrilled to be growing our company in a production-friendly state like Wisconsin.”
He added the expansion is expected to create “dozens” of new positions once completed. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and the Walworth County Economic DevelopmentAlliance both assisted with the expansion project. WEDC will provide $85,000 in performance-based tax credits that are contingent on the number of jobs created and the amount of money invested by Plas-Tech.
“WEDC is pleased to support Plas-Tech’s expansion in Walworth County,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and chief executive officer of WEDC. “Their business is perfectly positioned to grow as Wisconsin’s biohealth sector continues to mature.”