Plans revised for downtown Milwaukee Hilton Tempo hotel

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

A stalled hotel project in downtown Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood is up for city review yet again. Milwaukee-based HKS Holdings first proposed the Hilton Tempo hotel at 308 W. Kilbourn Ave. in 2021 and received design approval from the Historic Preservation Committee last year. On Thursday, however, the firm submitted revised plans for the project. New

A stalled hotel project in downtown Milwaukee's Westown neighborhood is up for city review yet again. Milwaukee-based HKS Holdings first proposed the Hilton Tempo hotel at 308 W. Kilbourn Ave. in 2021 and. On Thursday, however, the firm submitted revised plans for the project. New plans show the hotel to be seven stories tall, one floor shorter than what was previously approved, with 158 guest rooms instead of 161.

The shorter building removes the planned indoor parking garage with 50 spaces and replaces it with an outdoor parking lot with 35 spaces.

A rooftop event space with an outdoor terrace is now planned for the seventh floor instead of the eighth floor. There are still plans to have a restaurant with outdoor seating along the sidewalk on the first floor, plans show.

The Hilton Tempo hotel is part of the redevelopment of the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel block. Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Co. owns the block and converted two office buildings at its northern edge into apartments and housing for Milwaukee Area Technical College students.

HKS Holdings' hotel proposal requires approvals from the Historic Preservation Commission because the block has a historic designation from the city, despite the hotel site being currently vacant and used as a parking lot.

HKS Holdings did not immediately respond to request for comment.