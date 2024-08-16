Plans revised for downtown Milwaukee Hilton Tempo hotel
The shorter building removes the planned indoor parking garage with 50 spaces and replaces it with an outdoor parking lot with 35 spaces.
A rooftop event space with an outdoor terrace is now planned for the seventh floor instead of the eighth floor. There are still plans to have a restaurant with outdoor seating along the sidewalk on the first floor, plans show.
The Hilton Tempo hotel is part of the redevelopment of the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel block. Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Co. owns the block and converted two office buildings at its northern edge into apartments and housing for Milwaukee Area Technical College students.
HKS Holdings' hotel proposal requires approvals from the Historic Preservation Commission because the block has a historic designation from the city, despite the hotel site being currently vacant and used as a parking lot.HKS Holdings did not immediately respond to request for comment.