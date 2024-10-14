Planet Fitness planned to replace Galleria Furniture in Franklin

Neenah-based Black Duck Partners has submitted a proposal to open a Planet Fitness center at 7199 South 76th Street at the Franklin Centre shopping center.

The 18,300 square-foot building was previously occupied by an Office Max store before Galleria Furniture opened there in June of 2020.

Galleria, which now occupies the building, has one other location in Milwaukee at 8411 W. Capitol Drive.

Franchisee Black Duck Partners operates 125 Planet Fitness clubs over 12 states, 20 within the Milwaukee area, according to city documents.

There is one other Planet Fitness location in Franklin at 6529 S. 27th St.

If approved, the Planet Fitness location at the Franklin Centre shopping center will be open 24 hours a day in the likeness of others across the country. There will be a full interior remodel to include locker rooms and spa facilities, according to city documents.

Galleria Furniture was not immediately available for comment.