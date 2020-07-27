Pine Lake home sold for $3.2 million

A home located along the southern end of Pine Lake sold for $3.2 million, according to state records.

The 4,604-square foot home is located in the Village of Chenequa. The property totals 6.2 acres, according to village property records.

The buyer is Donald E. Stark and the sellers are Thomas J. and Susan M. Touchett, as trustees of the Touchett Trust.

Built in 2012, the three-level colonial-style home has five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an attached three-car garage and lake access. The first-floor master suite includes a deck and outdoor spa overlooking Pine Lake, according to a listing on Zillow.

The property’s total assessed value is $1.63 million, according to village property records.

Village records also indicate that the land was sold in 2014 for $100,000.