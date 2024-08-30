Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Pilot Project ramps up production with five brand launches this year

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
The main bar at Pilot Project Brewing.
Learn more about:
Pilot ProjectDan Abel
Last updated

After spending the past 18 months building its reputation in the Milwaukee community, brewery incubator Pilot Project now has its sights on launching more innovative products. First opened in the fall of 2022, Pilot Project, originally from Chicago, aims to foster experimental and small-batch brewing. The brewery took over Milwaukee Brewing Company’s former production facility

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.