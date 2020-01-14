Photos: Trump supporters line up hours ahead of tonight’s rally

Approximately 100 people donning ‘Make American Great Again’ hats and waving Trump 2020 flags had already lined up Tuesday morning in the parking lot across West Kilbourn Avenue from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in downtown Milwaukee.

The crowd has continued to grow throughout the day.

At 9 a.m., those in line still had several hours to wait before getting out of the cold and into the arena where President Donald Trump would hold his second ‘Keep America Great’ rally of 2020.

One Trump supporter standing near the front of the line said he and his wife had been waiting there since 2 p.m. on Monday.

A handful of vendors selling MAGA merchandise and fold-up chair rentals had set up shop on the sidewalks bordering the parking lot, but a Milwaukee Police officer instructed them to relocate south of Wells Street due to impending street closures.

Doors at the Panther Arena open at 3 p.m. for the 7 p.m. rally, which is free and open to the public.

It will be a busy night in downtown Milwaukee. Also at 7 p.m. the Milwaukee Bucks will tipoff against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum, just one block north of the site of the Trump rally. Doors at Fiserv Forum open at 5 p.m., and the Bucks have encouraged fans to arrive early.

Trump’s rally is expected to spark protests near the Panther Arena. Local progressive activist group coalition March on the Democratic National Convention expects more than 4,600 demonstrators to gather at Red Arrow Park at 6 p.m., according to a press release.

Immigrant and refugee advocacy organization Voces de la Frontera plans to transport protesters by bus to Red Rock Brewery starting at 3:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

With the presidential visit, Milwaukee Police Department on Monday announced the following downtown streets will be closed from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.:

West State Street from Old World 3rd Street to North James Lovell Street

West Kilbourn Avenue from Old World 3rd Street to North 6th Street

North Vel R. Phillips Avenue from West Wells Street to 1034 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.

North 6th Street from West Wells Street to West State Street

See more about the Trump rally from this report from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.