Pfister Hotel enters next phase of $20 million renovations

After completing a full revitalization of its ballrooms and meeting and event spaces in late 2023, The Pfister Hotel
in downtown Milwaukee has entered the second phase of its $20 million renovation.
Set to be complete in early summer, the hotel has begun a total update of its historic guest rooms. Following the completion of those rooms, subsequent phases will include a refresh of the lobby and first floor public spaces, and renovation of the Pfister Café, according to a press release.
Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp.
owns and operates the 131-year-old hotel at 424 E. Wisconsin Ave.
“The Pfister Hotel is a local and national treasure, and we continue to make significant investments to enhance its atmosphere of elegance and sophistication,” said Michael Evans
, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “Our guests have enthusiastically welcomed the first phase of our renovations, and we are seeing increased bookings for weddings, galas, business meetings and more."
The renovations are aimed at giving the hotel a more contemporary look while honoring its storied history, Marcus officials said, trading some of the hotel's warm-toned colors for cooler tones.
Restyled historic guest rooms
Using a similar refined color palette found in the first phase of the renovation, the restyled historic guest rooms will feature blue and green undertones. New crown molding and chair rails will adorn the walls, along with newly consigned works of art. Plush custom carpeting will be installed.
The guest room renovations will include updated furnishings reminiscent of the late 1800s, paired with modern luxuries, according to the release.
"For example, stylish desks feature wood fluting and special compartments that mimic styles from the Victorian-era, and the couch, chairs and fringed ottoman in each guest room offer a comfortable yet elegant nod to the past," the release says. "The guest rooms will also include refreshed drapery and window treatments designed to brighten every room, along with brass light fixtures and other luxurious furnishings that represent modern takes on Victorian design."
The guest rooms will also have renovated bathrooms with Wisconsin-inspired art.
Further, the guest room suites will be outfitted with a new marble wet bar area.
Floor to ceiling lobby renovations
Renovations to The Pfister Hotel’s lobby and first-floor public spaces will be the next phase of the project, following the completion of the historic guest room revitalization.
"Complementing the design of the updated ballrooms and meeting and event spaces as well as the historic guest rooms, the lobby will feature an updated color palette along with new carpet and luxurious furnishings," the release says. "The Pfister’s iconic domed ceiling will also undergo restoration while keeping its award-winning artwork and design."
The Rouge Ballroom, which is located off the lobby, will be renovated similarly to the updated meeting and event spaces.
