Pfister Hotel enters next phase of $20 million renovations

By
-
The Pfister Hotel, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave.

After completing a full revitalization of its ballrooms and meeting and event spaces in late 2023, The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee has entered the second phase of its $20 million renovation. Set to be complete in early summer, the hotel has begun a total update of its historic guest rooms. Following the completion of those

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display