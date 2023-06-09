Pewaukee Dollar Tree store cited for OSHA violation following employee complaint

Dollar Tree Inc. has been cited by OSHA after an employee at its Pewaukee store issued a complaint, leading OSHA to find several hazards to workers at the store. OSHA opened an investigation into the Pewaukee store, located at 690 Westfield Way, in January.

OSHA inspectors found merchandise blocking aisles and exit routes, creating trip and fall hazards and preventing workers from leaving the location safely in an emergency.

Since 2017, OSHA has issued citations to Dollar Tree Inc. for violations in more than 500 inspections at the national discount retailer’s Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores in the U.S. In all, OSHA has identified more than 300 violations.

Dollar Tree Inc. has most recently been cited for similar violations at its stores in Cleveland, Texas; Junction City, Kansas; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Queens Village, New York, according to the citation issued by OSHA.

“OSHA inspectors repeatedly find Dollar Tree employees exposed to the risks of injury from stacked merchandise, and blocked aisles and exits,” said Christine Zortman, occupational safety and health area director in Milwaukee. “They need to develop and follow a company-wide safety and health program for its stores to eliminate these well-known hazards and protect the safety of their employees.”

OSHA issued Dollar Tree Inc. a citation for one repeat violation and proposed $98,219 in penalties after the inspection at the Pewaukee store, which employs eight workers.

Founded in 1986, Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree Inc. is the operator of more than 16,000 discount variety stores throughout North America. The company reported gross profit of $7.7 billion in 2021.