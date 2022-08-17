Pewaukee-based WHR Global names new president

Pewaukee-based WHR Global, Inc.,
a global employee relocation company, has promoted Chris Lagerman
to president, effective immediately.
Lagerman has worked for WHR Global for more than 20 years, serving as relocation counselor, client services manager and director of global operations.
"Chris has been instrumental to our growth in the last 20 years and will continue the velocity of our global expansion. I am very proud that he is part of WHR," said Roger Thrun,
CEO of WHR.
While serving as director of global operations, Lagerman guided a team of client services managers throughout WHR's offices in the U.S., Switzerland and Singapore.
"I'm honored and grateful for this opportunity and I look forward to driving WHR's further growth," said Lagerman.
WHR also announced this week that Heather Hess
has been promoted to the position of director of global operations and Peter Janotta
has been promoted to client services manager. Both Hess and Janotta have 14 years of experience with WHR.