Pewaukee-based The Marek Group acquires Kentucky-based marketing services company

Pewaukee-based marketing execution firm The Marek Group has acquired HighNote, a marketing services company based in Louisville, Kentucky. HighNote provides mailing services, print and digital print, graphic design, and display production to regional and national marketing communications teams. In a news release, The Marek Group said the acquisition will allow it to "establish a strong

HighNote provides mailing services, print and digital print, graphic design, and display production to regional and national marketing communications teams.

In a news release, The Marek Group said the acquisition will allow it to “establish a strong regional presence in a new, centrally located market and offer HighNote clients a much larger range of marketing services, including their proprietary software as a service (SaaS) platform, Triptych; data management, analytics, and development.”

HighNote has been a women-owned business for 31 years. The Marek Group president and chief visionary officer Tami Marek-Loper will continue that legacy, serving as majority owner and president of HighNote.

“As a leader in the Milwaukee business community, I see this as a great opportunity to bring more business back to the Milwaukee area and connect other female leaders in Wisconsin with prospects that are looking to support minority and women-owned businesses,” Marek-Loper said.

The Marek Group said it plans to build a fully-automated fulfillment center in the Louisville area to increase HighNote’s influence regionally and nationally, distribute sales materials, promotional products, and apparel using Triptych, Marek's through-channel marketing automation software.

HighNote will retain their current employees and continue to operate independently in Louisville.

The Marek Group and HighNote are currently recruiting new employees.