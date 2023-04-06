Pewaukee-based Talus Solutions to be acquired by Houston IT services firm

Pewaukee-based cybersecurity firm Talus Solutions, LLC
has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Houston-based IT services and consulting firm Fulcrum Technology Solutions.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Mike Grall,
president and chief executive officer of Talus Solutions, said both companies will merge and join together their respective offerings. The new combined company will offer comprehensive cybersecurity and identity services to businesses of all sizes and have offices throughout Texas and the Midwest.
Talus, which has 13 employees, will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Fulcrum.
“There’s really no overlap in what we do,” said Grall. “By merging the companies, we will be able to deliver a much more comprehensive set of cybersecurity services, solutions and managed services to our clients.”
Grall actually founded Talus with Randle Moore,
Fulcrum's chief executive officer, back in 2018.
“Fulcrum and Talus have been working together as strategic partners since 2019. We are like-minded companies that both put a tremendous amount of effort into earning our clients’ trust and respect,” said Grall. “It’s a natural fit to bring us both together to pursue our common vision.”
[caption id="attachment_567338" align="alignleft" width="353"]
A recent Fulcrum event. CEO Randle Moore is pictured at left in the back row and Talus Solutions CEO Mike Grall is pictured at far right in front. Submitted image.[/caption]
Prior to Talus being founded, Grall had a friend who was working for a health care group purchasing organization called Vizient Inc.
That friend was trying to find a cybersecurity firm to work with Vizient, but was having a hard time getting larger cybersecurity firms to consider working with them. It was through this same friend that Grall met Moore and the duo put together a cybersecurity proposal for Vizient.
“Talus was purposely built to deliver cyber security solutions and services to the health care market through our Vizient contract,” said Grall.
Talus has quickly grown and serves health care organizations nationwide with expertise in risk analysis, ransomware readiness, identity governance and administration, threat management, medical device security, and security architecture design and implementation.
While Talus is more health care focused, Fulcrum serves more corporate clients, including Exxon and Dell. Locally, Talus works with Gundersen Health System and ProHealth Care.
“Both the Fulcrum and Talus teams are extremely talented and have a lot of experience working with global corporations to health care systems of all sizes,” said Grall. “These individuals made it possible for both our companies to build very impressive lists of clients. I’m really excited to see what great things they continue to do for our current clients as well as new clients in the future.”
Under the terms of the agreement, the management teams of both Fulcrum and Talus will continue to operate the combined company. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.