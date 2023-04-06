Pewaukee-based Talus Solutions to be acquired by Houston IT services firm

By
-

Pewaukee-based cybersecurity firm Talus Solutions, LLC has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Houston-based IT services and consulting firm Fulcrum Technology Solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Mike Grall, president and chief executive officer of Talus Solutions, said both companies will merge and join together their respective offerings. The new combined

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

