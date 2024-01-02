Pewaukee-based Shakespeare Wealth Management names new president

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Financial plannerhas been named president and partner for Pewaukee-based financial planning firm. Bulen became a certified financial planner in 2009, and has been a financial advisor with Shakespeare since 2013. "Andrea's evolving leadership and management role over the years have been pivotal in our success, and her appointment as president rightly acknowledges her significant contributions to the firm,” said Shakespeare Wealth Management founder and CEO. Bulen received a bachelor’s degree in 1998 and her master’s degree in 2001, both from the University of Minnesota. Shakespeare Wealth Management is celebrating its 25anniversary this year.