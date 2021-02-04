PetSmart coming to Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa

PetSmart Inc. will open a new store at The Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa later this year.

Developer HSA Commercial Real Estate announced that the Phoenix, Arizona-based pet superstore chain recently signed a lease for a 15,621-square-foot space adjacent to Whole Foods Market. Interior construction is scheduled to begin in February, with a projected opening in fall.

It will be PeSmart’s seventh area location, joining Pleasant Prairie, Grafton, Pewaukee, Brookfield, Oak Creek and Greenfield.

In addition to pet products, the store will include pet training and adoption services, as well as a full-service grooming salon for dogs and cats.

“During the (COVID-19) pandemic, many families in our community and throughout the country have adopted new pets, and there’s been a surge in demand for pet products and services,” said Brenton Schrader, vice president of leasing and marketing at HSA Commercial Real Estate. “With the opening of the PetSmart store this (fall), we are thrilled to offer our customers and Synergy (apartments) residents a more convenient place to pick up toys and pet food for their new furry family members.”

The 69-acre mixed-use Mayfair Collection project, at 11500 W. Burleigh St., is anchored by retail tenants Whole Foods and Nordstrom Rack and includes the newly built 296-unit Synergy apartment building. The pandemic spurred several restaurant closures at the development, but HSA recently landed Milwaukee-based Good City Brewing who will open an 8,000-square-foot taproom in spring.

Check out the latest digital edition of STUFF Designed, Made and Built in Southeast Wisconsin: