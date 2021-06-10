Pete’s Pops to open seasonal location at Milwaukee Public Market

Pete’s Pops will bring popsicles and other frozen treats to the Milwaukee Public Market this summer.

The seasonal outdoor pop-up stand, dubbed ‘Sneaky Pete’s,’ is slated to open June 25 on the market’s sidewalk patio along East St. Paul Avenue — adjacent to Draft and Vessel’s beer truck. It will sell Pete’s signature popsicles as well as a newly-released line of alcohol-based slushies, according to a news release Wednesday.

Pete’s Pops makes and sells a rotating selection of more than 100 unique popsicle flavors, including Salted Watermelon, Pineapple Jalapeno and Coffee N’ Donuts. The Milwaukee-based business was founded in 2014 by Pete Cooney and has since grown to three permanent storefronts: 3809 W. Vliet St. in Milwaukee’s Washington Park neighborhood, 916 E. Russel Ave. in Bay View, and a recently opened location at 1977 S. 71st St. in West Allis.

Ironically, Pete’s new seasonal location sits near the spot where it all began.

“My first day of pushing out a Pete’s Pops cart was in June of 2014 at the corner of Broadway and St. Paul Avenue in the Third Ward right outside the public market,” said Cooney. “To now have a seasonal location here, at one of Milwaukee’s most iconic destinations, is something that makes me incredibly proud, honored and thankful.”

He said the idea for Sneaky Pete’s was inspired by years of customer requests for alcoholic versions of Pete’s Pops frozen treats.

“I’m excited for the public to try our new alcoholic slushies and pop-tails, which will be inspired by our favorite pop flavors. We’ll also have a full selection of our signature non-alcoholic pops available for families and kids that visit the market,” said Cooney.

In addition to three permanent locations, the business has nearly a dozen mobile carts from which it can sell its products at farmer’s markets, street festivals and other public events. Pete’s also caters private events and will now offer that service through the Public Market’s private event operation.