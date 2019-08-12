Permanent artwork unveiled in downtown 310W office building

The owners of the 310W office building in downtown Milwaukee have unveiled the latest addition to their building: A new permanent painting in the building’s atrium.

Representatives of New York-based Time Equities Inc., the owners of the former Henry S. Reuss Federal Plaza building, were joined by artist Claudia Chaseling in unveiling the new painting on Friday morning. The installation, known as mutopia 2, is the German-born painter’s first permanent spatial painting, a site-responsive work that incorporates the building’s architecture.

The painting, located on the back wall of the mezzanine area of the atrium, is the first commissioned art installation in the 14-story cobalt blue building located at 310 W. Wisconsin Ave., in Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood.

Time Equities acquired the 578,000-square-foot building in 2018 for $19.5 million. Since then, the firm has begun remodeling the office space as part of a $30 million investment to attract new tenants to the building. The building is currently just under 36% leased.

According to a news release, the artwork is part of Time Equities’ Art-in-Buildings program. The program offers emerging and mid-career artists non-traditional exhibition spaces, in turn bringing artwork to buildings owned by the firm. It aims to promote artists, expand the audience of art and create a more interesting environment for building tenants and guests.

Chaseling has exhibited her works in more than 60 solo and group exhibitions, including in the U.S., Australia and Europe.