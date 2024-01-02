Pennsylvania-based firm acquires Waukesha-based Chortek’s Sage practice

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based RKL eSolutions LLC, an ERP software and IT consulting firm, announced today that it has acquired Waukesha-based accounting firm Chortek LLP's Sage practice including Sage 100, Sage 50 and Sage BusinessWorks.

Sage is an Atlanta-based accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology company.

“This acquisition enhances RKL eSolutions' established Sage practice by adding an extensive range of product expertise to the expanded client base,” the company said in a news release.

"RKL eSolutions continues to grow and strengthen its Sage consulting team to assist growing companies in managing core business functions," said Joe Noll, president of RKL eSolutions. "For many years, we have built a strong and respected working relationship with Steve Krueger (principal, business software consulting for Chortek) and his team. We are thrilled to welcome them as they join forces with our Sage practice, enhancing our collaborative journey even further."

With more than 35 years of experience and expertise in ERP software, Krueger specializes in manufacturing and distribution companies, assisting with system selection, Sage 100 review and recommendations, and consulting for Sage 100 and related products. He will join RKL eSolutions, along with team members Sue Wolf, Debby Hanson and Debra Scheider.

"As the Sage Software Consulting practice leader at Chortek for over nine years, I'm enthusiastic about the transition to RKL eSolutions," Krueger said. "This move represents an exciting opportunity for our clients and our team. Joining RKL eSolutions ensures a continued commitment to delivering top-notch service and support to our valued Sage clients. I'm confident that this transition will not only maintain but elevate the level of expertise and dedication our clients have come to expect."

"We're excited to announce the transition of our Sage Software Consulting practice to RKL eSolutions," said Mark Albrecht, managing partner, Chortek, "This decision was made with our clients' best interests at heart. We are confident RKL eSolutions will provide our Sage clients with continued excellence in service and support, enhanced expertise, and expanded resources. This transition allows us to focus even more deeply on our core strengths while ensuring our clients' needs are met with the highest standards of expertise and care. We are grateful for the clients and team members that have built this practice and look forward to their continued success with RKL eSolutions."