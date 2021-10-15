Pay it forward: Sparking an interest in STEM through robotics

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Jeff Fenstermaker
Jeff Fenstermaker PC: Jake Hill
For years, FIRST Robotics programming has been the spark igniting Wisconsin students’ interest in STEM.  Jeff Fenstermaker, a senior architect with GE Healthcare in Waukesha, has been part of the effort to inspire more people…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display