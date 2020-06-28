Notable Residential Real Estate Agents: Paul Nikolic

Category: Notable Residential Real Estate Agents

Notable Residential Real Estate Agents Number of years working in your current industry: 22

22 Number of years with your current company/firm: 2

2 Undergrad degree/university: NA

Paul Nikolic has been in the residential real estate industry for 22 years, starting when he was 18 years old. He leads Nikolic Group Real Estate, which is part of Keller Williams.

Nikolic’s parents Bosko and Sue, who are also realtors, joined with him in 2001 to form Nikolic Group.

“Their group sold $20 million servicing 70 families in the last 12 months, this places them in the top 1% of agents in the Milwaukee area,” said Charlie Stalle team leader for Keller Williams Milwaukee.

Nikolic is leading Keller Williams’ expansion plans in the Milwaukee area to open its newest location servicing the Wauwatosa, Elm Grove and Brookfield communities.