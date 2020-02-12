Paul Mitchell beauty school relocating near Mayfair Collection

Paul Mitchell cosmetology school will move its local campus from Waukesha to Wauwatosa this summer.

The school has leased an 8,434-square-foot space at 11415 W. Burleigh St., located across from The Mayfair Collection mixed-use development. The move comes after about seven years at its existing facility, at 2000 Silvernail Road.

Paul Mitchell has more than 100 beauty schools that train students in cosmetology and barbering. Its new Wauwatosa facility will include a 28-chair clinic classroom, 12-chair barbering clinic classroom and five large classroom spaces for additional training. It also offers salon services to the public, including haircuts and styling, coloring.

The Mayfair Collection’s developer, Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate, announced the relocation this week in a press release.

“We’re thrilled that Paul Mitchell– a brand with tremendous cachet and history– made the strategic decision to locate its Milwaukee school near The Mayfair Collection,” said Tim Blum, executive vice president of HSA. “We believe this new location will help introduce Paul Mitchell The School to potential new students as well as salon guests who shop, eat and live in this vibrant mixed-use community.”

Paul Mitchell will share the commercial building with a Verizon store.

The Mayfair Collection is a 69-acre mixed-use development where Interstate 41 meets West Burleigh Street, and includes a 146-room Hilton Homewood Suites, the 269-unit Synergy and 400,000-plus square feet of retail space anchored by Whole Foods Market and Nordstrom Rack stores.

Atlanta-based Dematic recently announced plans to move its Milwaukee-area office there from New Berlin.