Pat’s Heating & Air Conditioning acquired by Heartland Home Services

Oconomowoc-based Pat’s Heating & Air Conditioning
has been acquired by Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Heartland Home Services,
an HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Pat’s Heating & Air Conditioning has been a family-owned and -operated business since 1989. The company started with owners Pat and Mary Sue McNamee, along with a single technician.
"I did my research when it came to deciding on who to partner with,” said Pat McNamee, president of Pat’s Heating & Air Conditioning. “Heartland brings the professionalism and quality of resources that I wanted for my employees. I felt Heartland would be an excellent extension of our amazing team, and I am confident that we will be well taken care of amongst an amazing family of brands."
Owners Pat and Mary Sue will stay on along with their management team and technicians.
"Adding this highly respected greater Milwaukee market brand to our growing family of brands will help solidify our leadership in the Midwest markets," said Bill Viveen,
CEO of Heartland Homes Services. "We continue to work at our goal every day to be the employer of choice in the home services industry, I feel the leadership team at Pat's embodies that goal."