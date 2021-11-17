Pat Connaughton-led development group to build new Starbucks in Greendale

New York-based Three Leaf Development, a development group led by Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks, plans to build a new freestanding retail building occupied by Starbucks, along South 76th Street in Greendale.

The 2,016-square-foot building will be built northeast of Martin Luther High School along South 76th Street, across the street from Southridge Mall. According to a news release, the school recently sold the vacant lot to Three Leaf.

The Starbucks building will located next to a three-story student dormitory building along South 76th Street that also contains first-floor retail. That building’s retail space is about 70% leased but has endcap retail space available.

Josh Minkin of Colliers | Wisconsin is handling the leasing of that building on behalf of the school. Portions of the retail space is being leased to Summit Credit Union and Britely Dentures + Implants. Minkin said he is working on a deal with a national restaurant user to lease 1,400 square feet of the remaining space. That would leave about 3,200 square feet available for lease.

Lutheran High School Association of Greater Milwaukee will use the money from the land sale of the future Starbucks site to support its mission, the release states. The association serves 1,993 students across four schools in the Milwaukee area.

