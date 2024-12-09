Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Retail

Partnerships and produce

2024 was a year of growth for urban farm Hundred Acre

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Chris Corkery at Hundred Acre’s indoor farming facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side.
Chris Corkery at Hundred Acre’s indoor farming facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side.
Learn more about:
Hundred AcreRoundy'sBrian LeStargeChris Corkery
Last updated

Milwaukee-based Hundred Acre, an indoor urban farm, has increased its reach and production over the past year to accommodate several new clients, including The Bartolotta Restaurants and several grocery stores in and around Milwaukee. The company’s 5,000-square-foot facility in Milwaukee’s 30th Street Industrial Corridor touts a three-part farming system, which yields 35 times more crops

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.