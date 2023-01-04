Parent company of Letterhead Press acquires Illinois packaging firm

Trevose, Pennsylvania-based S. Walter Packaging Group, parent company of New Berlin-based Letterhead Press Inc., has acquired Elk Grove, Illinois-based Pulver Packaging. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pulver Packaging is a manufacturer of folding cartons and paperboard packaging. Following the acquisition, Pulver Packaging will become a part of LPI but maintain its Elk Grove location.

SWPG’s acquisition of Pulver Packaging will allow the company to provide all-inclusive services to customers including design, sourcing, printing, fabrication, enhancement, warehousing, inventory management, fulfillment and delivery.

“We are always looking for opportunities that will provide additional value to our broad base of customers and this acquisition allows us to offer a one-stop shop for turnkey customized packaging solutions,” said Kurt Koloseike, president and CEO of SWPG. “For more than a century, S. Walter has been committed to developing and refining packaging solutions for companies and brands of every size in a multitude of industries and verticals. This acquisition is a testament to that commitment.”

LPI specializes in foil stamping, embossing, die-cutting, holograms, point-of-purchase displays and custom design of printed materials.

“LPI has always been a leading provider of new solutions for our packaging and graphic finishing customers and this acquisition will allow us to bring more innovative solutions for our clients,” said Mike Draver, senior vice president and general manager of LPI. “We look forward to working with the Pulver Packaging team to expand our manufacturing platform and leveraging our extensive design, graphic printing and graphic finishing solutions to provide limitless possibilities for our clients.”