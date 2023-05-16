Panel of family business leaders will be featured at June 7 Family & Closely Held Business Summit

The 2021 Family & Closely Held Business Summit.

A panel discussion with the leaders of four Wisconsin family-owned businesses will highlight BizTimes Media’s 9th annual Family & Closely Held Business Summit on June 7, from 2-6:30 p.m., at Brookfield Conference Center. Click here to register.

The panel discussion will include:

The event will also include a keynote conversation with Richard Bemis, a board director and the former chairman and CEO of Sheboygan Falls-based Bemis Manufacturing Co., and Vesla Hoeschen, board chair for Bemis. Bemis Manufacturing is a leading manufacturer of toilet seats and a leader in custom plastic injection molding. The family-owned business was founded in 1901 and is now in the fourth generation of family leadership. The company has more than 1,600 employees in six countries.

The keynote conversation with Bemis and Hoeschen will be moderated by family business advisor Bill Edstrom, the owner of Edstrom Consulting Group.

The Family & Closely Held Business Summit will conclude with a pair of breakout sessions:

Raising Outside Capital: A Guide for the Next Phase of Your Company’s Growth

Presenters:

Navigating Cultural Continuity in Family-Owned Businesses

Presenters:

Family & Closely Held Business Summit is sponsored by Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. and National Exchange Bank & Trust.

 

