Notable Women in Law: Pamela J. Tillman

Category: Notable Women in Law

Number of years working in your current industry: 20

Number of years with your current company/firm: 16

Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

Law degree/university: Marquette University Law School

Pamela J. Tillman, shareholder at Milwaukee-based Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C., has spent more than two decades in the legal industry focusing on representing a wide variety of businesses in litigation matters including complex insurance coverage issues, commercial litigation, mortgage lending disputes, employment disputes and health care liability.

Tillman has been named to The Best Lawyers in America, Wisconsin Super Lawyers and the Wisconsin Super Lawyers Rising Star as well as the top 25 Women in Wisconsin. She is also a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin, Association of Women Lawyers, Insurance Law Committee and CGL Subcommittee as well as the American Bar Association, Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee.

She is committed to using her experience and understanding to help advise clients on possible outcomes and costs of litigation so they have a comprehensive viewpoint to make strategic decisions.

Insurance coverage clients routinely call on Tillman for her coverage analysis and experienced advice in cases ranging from basic property damage coverage to bad faith liability, and upward to complex commercial disputes.