Packers will play in first-ever NFL regular season game in South America

The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will face each other on Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the first-ever National Football League regular season game played in South America, the NFL announced today.

The game will be played at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, a 47,252-seat stadium that opened in 2014. The venue is home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians and hosted both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games.

Sao Paulo is one of the largest cities in the world with a population of 12.4 million.

This will be the second international game for the Packers. The team played a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in 2022 against the New York Giants.

The Packers vs. Eagles game in Brazil will be part of week one of the 2024 NFL season. The Eagles will be considered the home team and the Packers the road team.

“We’re looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in São Paulo,” said Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy. “We’re excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time a couple of years ago and we’re proud to be part of the league’s continued global growth.”

“As global growth continues to be a critical and strategic priority for the NFL and its 32 clubs, we are thrilled to have the Green Bay Packers playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in our first-ever game in South America,” said Gerrit Meier, NFL managing director and head of international. “With over 35 million passionate fans in Brazil, the Friday night 2024 regular season opener in São Paulo will bring an incredible energy – marking a historic moment for our sport internationally.”

Peacock (NBCUniversal) has secured the rights to exclusively stream the game. However, the game will be available on free, over-the-air broadcast television in the local markets of the Packers and Eagles.

The rest of the Packers 2024 schedule will be announced later this spring and will feature nine regular-season home games and one preseason home game hosted at Lambeau Field.