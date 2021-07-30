Packers Foundation awards $500,000 in grants to Milwaukee organizations

The Green Bay Packers Foundation recently awarded a total of $500,000 in grants to four Milwaukee nonprofit organizations.

The recipients include:

All-In Milwaukee’s college completion program. The grant will support the costs of All-In Milwaukee’s scholar and program support services.

Journey House, Inc., on Milwaukee's near south side, which provides adult education, youth development, workforce readiness and family engagement programs. The grant will support Journey House's THRIVE STEAM Forward program, which works to address Milwaukee's shortage of STEAM talent by growing their own through the creation of "Silicon Valley-like" STEAM labs and spaces to inspire innovation, expose youth to STEAM career pathways, and develop STEAM skills by investing in 120 young Milwaukeeans.

Lad Lake – St. Rose Campus, which serves vulnerable youth and young adults, including those who have aged out of the foster care system. The grant will support the creation of the Connections Center in Milwaukee.

St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care, which provides intergenerational health and educational services for children, the elderly and people with disabilities. The funds will support the Gardetto Family Dental Clinic, a dental clinic designated specifically for persons with special needs.

The four $125,000 impact grants are matching grants, requiring the organizations to raise an additional $125,000 to secure the Packers Foundation donation.

“The Packers Foundation is proud to award grants to these four extraordinary nonprofit organizations,” said Packers president and chief executive officer Mark Murphy. “We’re pleased to have the opportunity to give back to the Milwaukee community, which has supported us since the team’s early years, and to direct funds to groups that are serving students, young people and those with special needs in Milwaukee.”

The Packers Foundation has awarded more than $6.5 million in impact grants since 2013. It expanded its impact grant program in 2019 to the Milwaukee area to assist nonprofits with larger projects, totaling over $1 million in grants.