Pabst Theater Group unveils name, renderings for new East Side concert hall

Elements of nature and greenery will take center stage in the design of Pabst Theater Group‘s newest concert hall on Milwaukee’s East Side.

Dubbed Vivarium, the 450-seat entertainment venue is slated to open in February 2024 at 1818 N. Farwell Ave. The Milwaukee-based concert promoter on Wednesday unveiled the venue’s name — Latin for “place of life” — and design plans for the space, which call for live greenery, wood walls made from 100-year-old trees in Northern Wisconsin and an on-street parklet for bicycle parking and pedestrians.

Vivarium will replace PTG’s existing East Side concert hall, the 300-person Back Room @ Colectivo, which will close by the end of this year. Over its eight years in operation, the Back Room has been known to serve as somewhat of a launching point for up-and-coming artists and younger bands.

“Vivarium will be a continuation of The Back Room’s efforts, working to compliment an already thriving small venue ecosystem that includes Cactus Club, Shank Hall, Linneman’s, X-Ray Arcade, the Cooperage (and others) by creating more space for the Milwaukee community to gather and artists (local and national) to perform,” said PTG president and chief executive officer Gary Witt.

Previously home to Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises offices, the Farwell Avenue space was remodeled in early 2020 as an intended venue for weddings and events, only to sit vacant for the next three years. Pabst Theater Group took over the space in May upon purchasing its 15,925-square-foot, single-story commercial property from New Land. The building also houses three restaurants – Domino’s Pizza, Ethiopian Cottage and Chopstix Chinese Restaurant.

The future Vivarium was the first space Witt and partner Matt Barringer toured once they decided to wind down operations at The Back Room. While it’s more spacious than The Back Room — allowing for improved back-of-house amenities for performers — the venue is still considered small by industry standards. And that was a huge part of the appeal for Witt and his team.

“Small venues in Milwaukee are where fans discover artists and even more important where artists discover Milwaukee,” said Witt. “Small venues, independent venues are where artists careers begin and without those small venues in America or the rest of world, artists wouldn’t even have careers. Artists of yesterday and today begin their careers there and i think it’s incredibly important that that’s what this venue is really all about.”

Vivarium will serve as a rung on the “developmental ladder” for both local musicians and internationally touring artists who start out with a small following and eventually go on to sell out PTG’s larger venues like the Riverside Theater and Miller High Life Theatre, and Fiserv Forum.

Cedarburg-based The Kubala Washatko Architects is heading up the project’s design, with the goal of creating a “club setting that completely defies expectations,” said Chris Socha, partner at TKWA. When Witt and Barringer approached the firm with their vision, they “couldn’t say yes fast enough,” Socha added.

“The whole charge here is to infuse this building, this neighborhood, this block with life,” he said. “The experience will reveal itself in layers starting with an enhanced pedestrian space that brings positive energy to the public realm. Upon entry, guests will be immersed in a truly living space, where an industrial aesthetic of brick and steel meets the lush serenity of real plants and greenery.”

Additionally, Vivarium will feature a blade sign displaying the venue’s name on the building’s facade and back-of-house amenities including a secure load-in space, laundering area and green rooms.

Construction on the space began earlier this year under the leadership of Madison-based Findorff, the project’s general contractor.

“Having the opportunity to bring the group’s vision to life, for both the local club scene and the surrounding community, is equally unique and exciting,” said Matt Schroeder, senior project manager with Findorff. “It is also a great opportunity to showcase the talents of our Milwaukee tradespeople in building a beautiful venue.”