Pabst Theater Group to take over operations at Miller High Life Theatre

The Pabst Theater Group announced Friday that it will take over booking and operations at the Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee, under a five-year agreement with the Wisconsin Center District.

Milwaukee-based PTG will serve as the exclusive booker and operator for public, ticketed entertainment events at the 4,087-seat venue, located at 500 W. Kilbourn Ave. Exclusive booking rights are effective immediately, while the transition of full operations will take place by July 31.

The agreement aims to increase event activity at the Miller High Life Theatre without compromising WCD’s efforts “to maximize the space for our core meetings and conventions business,” said Marty Brooks, president and CEO of WCD in a statement.

All current Miller High Life Theatre bookings will be honored as outlined in the agreement. WCD will retain naming rights and sponsorship opportunities and rights to book the Miller High Life Theatre for meetings and conventions business, according to a news release.

“Our goal for the Miller High Life Theatre is to maximize activity,” said Brooks. “We have been talking with a variety of promoters for years, and now is the right time as demand for live-events ramps up and we focus on the continued progress of convention center expansion, set for completion in early 2024.

Construction on the Wisconsin Center‘s $420 million expansion officially broke ground in late October. The project is expected to boost local tourism business and sharpen Milwaukee’s competitive edge in attracting large-scale conventions.

The Miller High Life Theater joins the Pabst Theater, Riverside Theater, Turner Hall Ballroom and The Backroom at Colectivo under the PTG umbrella. The group hosts nearly 700 shows and events annually at its own venues as well as Fiserv Forum, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and Bradley Symphony Center.

The Pabst Theater Group employs a total of 350 full and part-time staff.

“Part of our mission as an almost 20-year old Milwaukee company is to make sure that the city around us thrives,” said Gary Witt, president and CEO of PTG. “And with that, the common goal in our agreement with our friends at the Wisconsin Center District is as we have done in the past with each of the venues that are now a part of the Pabst Theater Group, to reawaken and help to give a soul and identity to another historic and beautiful venue, the Miller High Life Theatre.”

WCD’s board of directors approved the agreement as plans for a new indoor music venue are underway in the Historic Third Ward. Madison-based promoter and venue operator FPC Live wants to develop a two-venue facility on a surface lot west of the Summerfest grounds. The project’s two venues — one with a scalable capacity of up to 800 people and the other with a scalable capacity of up to 4,000 — will host concerts and events year-round.