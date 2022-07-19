Pabst Theater Group buys historic East Side mansion to use as venue for weddings and private events

The Pabst Theater Group announced that it has acquired a 148-year-old mansion on the East Side of Milwaukee. The building has been used as a venue for weddings and live events, and Pabst Theater Group says it will make improvements and continue to operate the building as an event venue.

Located at 1119 N. Marshall St. and formerly known as Villa Filomena, Pabst Theater Group has rebranded it The Fitzgerald, paying homage to the original owner of the mansion, Great Lakes Captain Robert Patrick Fitzgerald.

Pabst Theater Group said it will host all previously booked events for Villa Filomena into 2023.

The building was sold to Pabst Theater Group by Tony and Janice Sanfilippo.

In addition to hosting live entertainment shows, the Pabst Theater Group already hosts close to 100 weddings and private events annually at Turner Hall Ballroom and its other venues.

“We are excited to expand our already thriving private events arm of the Pabst Theater Group to include yet another historic venue that represents Milwaukee’s heritage and offers a uniquely beautiful setting for anyone’s special day,” said Ann Lennart, director of private events for the Pabst Theater Group. “We look forward to working with existing clients and booking future events that offer the same signature unique setting and high-quality experience that past and potential clients have come to expect from our venues.”

The Pabst Theater Group said it plans to update the building with refreshed paint, a new ballroom floor and renovated bar areas, while keeping historic integrity intact.

“The Fitzgerald mansion holds a special place in the hearts of the Sanfilippo Family, specifically me and my mom who’ve shared many memories running this place as a mother/daughter duo,” said Tina Sanfilippo Weber, daughter of the former owners. “When we decided to sell, it was important to find the perfect new owner who would preserve its history. Over the past 17 years we have enjoyed the space, and it will surely be missed, but we are excited to pass along this treasured place to the Pabst Theater Group. We know they will honor its glory and continue to let love go down in history.”