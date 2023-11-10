Pabst Theater Group buys East Side building for new concert hall

By
-
Vivarium will open at 1818 N. Farwell Ave.

Pabst Theater Group has purchased the 15,925-square-foot building on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side where it plans to establish a 450-seat concert hall. The building, located at 1816-28 N. Farwell Ave., was sold to an affiliate of Pabst Theater Group by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based development firm New Land Enterprises for $2 million, according to state

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display