P.F. Chang’s cutting employment hours at Wisconsin locations

Employees at P.F. Chang’s Wauwatosa and Appleton restaurants will work reduced hours for longer than expected due to the challenges brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices filed last week with the state Department of Workforce Development, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based chain anticipates 75 employees at each location will be affected by a reduction of hours lasting longer than the six months the company originally anticipated.

Government restrictions imposed on businesses to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus have prompted temporary reductions in operations at P.F. Chang’s more than 210 locations across the U.S., including its two Wisconsin locations. As a result, employees at those restaurants have gotten their hours cut by more than 50%, according to the WARN notice.

At the onset of the pandemic in March, the company said, it had no idea how long the restrictions would last or what impact COVID-19 would have on operations.

“As governmental orders limiting restaurant operations remain in place for the foreseeable future, it is now clear to the company that temporary reduced operations and reduction of hours at the restaurant may last beyond six months from its start back in the spring,” the company said in the WARN notice

While specifics remain unclear, the employees likely to be affected by the continued reduction of hours are those “who have been employed for more than six months and previously worked an average of more than 20 hours per week.”

John O’Neill, operating partner at P.F. Chang’s in Wauwatosa said he couldn’t comment on the company’s reduction of hours, but he said the restaurant is operating at a limited capacity for on-premise dining. P.F. Chang’s also offers takeout, delivery and curbside service through its website and mobile app.

Restaurants in Milwaukee County’s suburbs, including Wauwatosa, are encouraged to follow a 75% limit on capacity under ‘Phase C’ reopening plans.