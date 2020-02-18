Ozzy Osbourne cancels summer tour, including Summerfest show

Was scheduled to appear with Marilyn Manson

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all of his tour dates this summer, including his planned July 1 show at Summerfest, due to health issues.

He was scheduled to headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater with special guest Marilyn Manson.

Osbourne’s appearance at the 2020 festival was scheduled as a make-up performance after he cancelled a previous booking for Summerfest 2019.

That year, the festival was left without a headliner on July 4, after both Osbourne, and later his replacement heavy metal band Megadeth, cancelled their shows.

Summerfest headliners announced so far for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater include:

Justin Bieber on June 24

Luke Bryan on June 25

Sam Hunt on June 26

Khalid on Jun3 27

Chris Stapleton and special guest Sheryl Crow on June 30

Dave Matthews Band on July 2

Halsey on July 3

Guns N’ Roses on July 4

The festival runs June 24-28 and June 30-July 5.

In addition to the Summerfest shows, several other concerts have been booked this year for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which is undergoing a $53 million redevelopment. The project will improve sightlines and accessibility, add food and beverage offerings, expand concourses with views of Milwaukee’s downtown and add restrooms.