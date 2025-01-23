Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Law

Owner of Germantown-based IT consultancy pleads guilty to filing false tax return

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Learn more about:
Naik ConsultingVikram Naik

The owner of the shuttered Germantown business Naik Consulting has plead guilty to filing a false tax return, which caused the IRS lo lose approximately $277,257 in taxes, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office. Last October, Vikram Naik was originally charged with three counts of filing a false tax return.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.