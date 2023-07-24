Owner of Casa Tequila restaurants owes more than $272,000 in back wages

By
-
The Casa Tequila Waukesha location. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Pewaukee-based Casa Tequila LLC, the operator of four Mexican restaurants in Pewaukee, Hartford, West Bend and Waukesha, has failed to pay 110 employees $272,177 in back wages. An investigation led by the U.S. Department of Labor also found the company employed three minors who worked later than allowed by law. The investigation determined Maria Campuzano,

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

