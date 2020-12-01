Oshkosh Defense lands $911 million Army order

Oshkosh Corp. subsidiary Oshkosh Defense LLC has landed an order for joint light tactical vehicles valued at $911 million from the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal.

The contract is the second largest order to date for Oshkosh Defense JLTVs. It includes 2,738 vehicles, 1,001 companion trailers and associated kits.

“The men and women of Oshkosh Defense take great pride in what they do,” said George Mansfield, vice president and general manager of Joint Programs for Oshkosh Defense. “Designing, building, and delivering the world’s most capable light tactical vehicle, the Oshkosh JLTV, is one of our greatest accomplishments. And we plan to continue building the Oshkosh JLTV for many years to come.”

As a whole, Oshkosh Corp. is among Wisconsin’s largest in-state supply chain purchasers, suggesting the order will benefit the state’s manufacturing sector.

The vehicles will be supplied to the Army, Navy, Marine Corps. Air Force and select NATO and non-NATO allies including Lithuania, North Macedonia and Brazil.

Oshkosh has delivered more than 7,500 total vehicles since it was award a contract for JLTVs in 2015 when the company landed an eight-year, $6.7 billion contract for 16,901 vehicles. The Army can increase the order up to 23,163 vehicles.

The company’s defense segment reported more than $2.26 billion in sales for fiscal 2020, which ended in September. The total was up from $2.03 billion in fiscal 2019, which the company attributed to the continued ramp up of the JLTV program.