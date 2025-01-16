ORBIS Corp. shuttering Menasha facility, moving work to Texas

Oconomowoc-based ORBIS Corp., a manufacturer of sustainable reusable packaging, will soon cease operations at its Menasha facility, according to a recently filed WARN notice.

The Menasha plant, located at 1328 Earl St., will officially shut down on March 16. Approximately 109 employees will be laid off due to the closure.

“ORBIS Corp. has recently decided to consolidate the operations currently performed at its (Menasha) facility into its new Greenville, Texas facility,” according to the WARN notice.

- Advertisement -

Last spring, ORBIS Corp. announced it would be expanding into Texas after entering a lease-to-own agreement for a 420,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

The new facility in Texas is being used to manufacture reusable pallets, totes and bulk containers. ORBIS Corp. anticipates adding more than 190 employees within two years to support the opening of the new facility.

ORBIS Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neenah-based Menasha Corp.